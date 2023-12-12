Harmonising horizons

On August 9, 2021, as the president of the United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level debate on strengthening maritime security through cooperation. Modi called for maritime connectivity whilst being mindful of “the physical sustainability and absorption capacity of the countries” where infrastructure projects are developed. Indirect reference to China’s expansionist maritime role was clear.



The Indian Ocean region (IOR) holds a significant place in China’s Maritime Silk Road initiative. The IOR accounts for 80 per cent of China’s energy imports and is essential for China’s trade activities, making it a strategically and economically significant geography.

It is reported that China is rapidly expanding its influence in the Indian Ocean Region, as its massive investment in ports starts to materialise. From smaller investments in Djibouti (East Africa) to large ones in Gwadar, these are funded largely by Chinese state-owned enterprises. Colombo signed an agreement with a China Merchants Port Holdings (CMPH)-led consortium to build a South Asia Commercial and Logistics Hub (SACL) at the Colombo port. This project is said to be South Asia’s largest port-related logistics complex. The SACL is situated next to the Port City, also funded by the Chinese. It will also be linked to the Bandaranaike International Airport by the Port Access Elevated Highway, reports The Diplomat.

The four Chinese-run ports in South Asia — Chittagong in Bangladesh, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Gwadar in Pakistan and Kyaukphyu in Myanmar — have formed a quadrilateral of strategic Chinese bases that surround India. In addition to these, China owns the world's largest deep-water fishing fleet, which also serves as a maritime militia assisting the Chinese navy and coast guard.

China-India Ocean Region Forum

China now plays a key role in Indian Ocean development and formed the China-India Ocean Region Forum on maritime cooperation. In November 2022, the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), hosted a virtual meeting to address protection of the marine environment, the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference, termed as the China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation, is viewed by analysts as an alternative grouping like the Quad. It was attended by 17 countries. India was left out of this China-led marine protection forum, reports The Indian Express.

In December 2023, China hosted the 2nd China-India Ocean Region Forum on maritime cooperation in Kunming. This year the theme was ‘Blue Economy Cooperation’. The Forum brought together more than 350 representatives from 30 countries in the Indian Ocean region, participating both virtually and in person. This year also India was not invited. According to the spokesperson of the CIDCA, the Forum agreed to strengthen policy coordination, enhance resilience to shocks and disasters, and promote the sustainable use of marine resources. As per a report by CGTN, China assured to deepen maritime development cooperation in the region, focusing on the four major areas: blue economy, disaster prevention and mitigation, biodiversity and ecological environmental protection, and sustainable development of small island countries in the Indian Ocean region.

Luo Zhaohui, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said at the forum that China is a strategic partner of countries in the Indian Ocean region, with a total of 23 dialogue partners. Zhaohui announced that the "Blue Talent" programme will be implemented to train 20,000 talents in various fields for Indian Ocean countries in the next three years and China will establish a China-Indian Ocean Region Marine Cooperation and Training Centre, reports Global Times.

Nonetheless, the Indian media has labelled this as China's move to "solidify its influence in the strategic waters adjacent to India's backyard."

Need for cooperation not conflict

Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, in place of 'Look East'/'Act East' policy, 'Look West’ became the buzz word of the South block. India kept her distance from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — a China led programme. India's relation with China worsened since Prime Minister Modi returned from his US trip in September 2019. India came out of the China initiated Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiation.

As an alternative to BRI, India discovered an ambitious trade route connecting Western India to Europe through India Middle East European Corridor (IMEC). This initiative was launched during the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023 and proposed to connect Mundra Port (India) with Haifa (Israel). It was planned that from Haifa, the trade route would connect to different ports of Europe. But the Israel-Palestine conflict has drowned the IMEC project in deep water.

Considering the deep-rooted cultural and commercial ties that exist between China and the Indian sub-continent (including Pakistan and Afghanistan), it is essential that these two great ancient civilisations amicably settle all their border disputes and cooperate among themselves for a peaceful and prosperous world.

To begin with, the stalled (since 2015) initiative of Bangladesh China India Myanmar–Economic Corridor (BCIM–EC) may be revived and a land route connecting Kunming-Kolkata-Karachi-Kabul be developed under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). In 2013, a motor car rally from Kolkata to Kunming was held via Dhaka and Mandela. Kabul — a historical trade hub — is expected to regain its strategic importance within this decade. From Kabul, the road can reach Chabahar port.

In 2003, India, Afghanistan and Iran signed the Chabahar port agreement, allowing all three countries to utilise the Chabahar port as a trade hub. The first phase of Chabahar port was inaugurated in December 2017. In 2009, India constructed a road from Chabahar to Afghanistan which was a part of the circle road that connects Herat and Kandahar provinces in southern Afghanistan to Kabul and then to Mazar-e-Sharif in the north, and finally, the full route connects Afghanistan to Uzbekistan. This trade route may be revived jointly by China and India.

In November, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said that the 10-member bloc of the Southeast Asian countries wanted India to join the RCEP for greater market access, as he asserted that all partners stand to gain from the inclusive, open and rule-based trade pact.

India cannot afford to remain either indifferent or unfriendly to its immediate neighbours. Cooperation between China and India is the need of the hour. Data suggests, neighbours trade more than non-neighbours do.

