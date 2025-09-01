Guzzle Muzzle

“The glue that holds business

relationships together is trust.

It is based purely on integrity.”

— Brian Tracy

I am all for progress, provided it is not a half-baked idea dressed up as reform and waved in my face like a shiny new toy. Progress should be planned, future-proof, past-proof, and proof against bureaucratic and ministerial whimsy. With these thoughts rattling around in my head, I pulled into a fuel station this Sunday to tank up and make a dash for India’s still-drenched hills. The pump attendant asked me what I needed, and I accosted him with a peeved “you are incapable of providing it” look. “Pure petrol,” I muttered, which got him to break into a toothless smile that never touched his eyes. “Woh toh nahin hai, aur sab gussa hain,” he replied (“That is not available, and everyone is angry”). As he looked outraged enough for the both of us, I smiled a toothy smile that did touch my eyes and asked him for Petrol, E20.

This exchange belies a watershed development in India’s energy landscape, the near-complete shift to ethanol-blended petrol, particularly E20, which is petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol. What had to be a phased, well-articulated and communicated plan under the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme has become the only available option at nearly all fuel pumps, most vehicle-owners unaware that their vehicles are guzzling a different (and perhaps unwelcome) fuel.

The One Silver Lining

The silver lining is that India has achieved its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol five years ahead of schedule, accomplishing in 2025 itself something that was targeted for 2030. At most fuel outlets, E20 is now the only choice, with blends like E5 or E10 largely phased out. The ethanol content has surged from a humble 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 20 per cent in 2025.

Yes, this leap has generated gains… savings of over Rs 1 lakh crore in foreign exchange, payments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore to farmers and a massive forward thrust for distilleries and ethanol-producers. In ‘Green’ speak, the move has cut millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, a statistic repeatedly cited as a win for India’s climate commitments and energy independence.

But what about pure petrol, is there any left for those who want it still? Quick research suggests otherwise. Petrol now comes blended with ethanol directly from refineries, and what vehicle-owners receive at pumps is already E20 or close to it. While some premium high-octane fuels are said to contain lower ethanol levels, there is no clear or accessible ethanol-free option left for the enthusiast or the finicky. The shift has been so complete that ‘pure petrol’ has disappeared from India’s fuel lexicon.

So far, so good. There are concerns too, especially in the potential damage ethanol can inflict on older vehicles. Ethanol is hygroscopic, and absorbs moisture from the air, which can corrode metal in fuel tanks, pipelines and injectors or carburettors that were not designed to handle such blends. Rubber seals, gaskets and plastic components in pre-BS6 (especially BS4 or older vehicles) can degrade faster when exposed to high ethanol concentrations, causing leaks or even complete engine failure. The lower energy density of ethanol also forces engines to run leaner and hotter. Vehicle-owners are already reporting instances of clogged injectors, corroded fuel lines and premature wear-and-tear, painting a worrying picture.

Why Isn’t ‘Blended’ Cheaper?

This is a Rs 20-per-litre question. Given that ethanol is domestically-produced and cheaper than imported crude oil, why are pump prices of E20 not lower? The math is simple. If the supply chain benefits from lower import costs and ethanol suppliers are paid domestically, consumers should see relief too. Instead, blended petrol is priced on par with its predecessor. While oil marketing firms and distilleries are reporting windfalls, motorists continue to cough up the same prices for a fuel that is less energy-dense. Ethanol produces fewer calories per litre compared to petrol, which means consumers may have to refuel more frequently for the same mileage (another quiet tax of sorts?). No one is sharing or telling us all this.

And that is stoking dissatisfaction, which is now close to the surface. Many drivers, particularly owners of older BS4 and pre-BS4 vehicles, are reporting reduced mileage, performance issues and the possibility of engine damage. Higher maintenance costs and complaints of falling engine performance are no longer isolated anecdotes, but collective murmurs that may soon escalate into harsh rumbling. Paradoxically, protesting shoulder to shoulder with BS4 and older vehicle-owners are those who own supercars, superbikes and high-torque machines. Having paid big money for their tiger pets, the latter have no option but to feed them the best meat that the jungle can offer. But that meat is now out of supply, we are told.

Auto Firms to Blame Too

Carmakers are to blame too, for not being clear from the get-go on the ethanol-readiness of their vehicles. Some, like Skoda, now admit that models manufactured before April 2020 were never tested for E20 compatibility. Toyota says drivers may notice a ‘modest variation’ in fuel economy (read ‘reduced mileage’), while Renault initially cautioned against E20 use in older cars but softened its stance without providing any reason. This lack of consistency has fuelled anxiety—public interest litigations have been filed, challenging the manner in which ethanol-blends have been introduced, and the issue may reach the Supreme Court soon.

Despite the brouhaha, oil officials are unyielding, calling the ethanol shift ‘unstoppable’ and claiming vested interests are ‘stoking confusion’. Critics, meanwhile, whisper of conspiracy and power lobbies pushing blended fuels for financial benefit, raising their middle finger as they berate agribusinesses and ethanol distilleries. While those involved with production, sale and critiques trade charges, the end-user stands confused at the fuel station, paying the same money for reduced mileage, uncertain engine life and higher maintenance costs.

Globally, ethanol blending is nothing new. The United States has long used E10 as a standard fuel, but higher blends such as E15 or E85 are restricted to flex-fuel vehicles that are specially designed to handle them. Also, consumers in that country have been made aware of the blend at the pump, which has led to stringent labelling norms. Brazil, the self-styled pioneer of ethanol fuels, has built an entire automotive ecosystem around flex-fuel vehicles that can handle blends up to E100. Drivers in São Paulo or Rio can choose between petrol, ethanol or a mix, depending on price and preference. In Europe, labelling is rigorous and transparent, with E5 and E10 varieties clearly identified; also, consumers are offered alternatives if their cars are incompatible.

Vacuum of Trust

In contrast, India’s transition to ethanol blends has been less about consumer choice and more about policy enforcement. The abrupt disappearance of pure petrol, without formal notice or transparent labelling, has created a vacuum of trust. Where other countries offer consumers information and options, India has left millions of petrol-users feeling ambushed at the pump.

Yes, the adoption of blended petrol in India is a triumph. It saves precious forex, aids farmers, bolsters the domestic ethanol industry and reduces carbon emissions. Achieving the 2030 target five years early is no small feat, and the government deserves credit for efficiency in execution. But progress, when it comes unannounced, risks being perceived as betrayal. Many consumers feel they have been forced to buy E20 without being told they were doing so, and many vehicles are not equipped technically for the blended fuel. With no pure petrol options, lack of guidance from automakers, reduced mileage and no price relief, some petrol-buyers feel deceived.

The move to use clean fuels should not need be reversed, but it certainly needs to be refined. Responsible oil-marketers should pair ambition with transparency, offering clear labelling, preserving ethanol-free options for older vehicles and ensuring that cost savings benefit not just oil companies and distilleries, but also the average Indian motorist. After all, A nation’s fuel journey is at a crossroads. It can either move ahead with trust and inclusiveness, or with imposition and resentment. If trust be chosen, ethanol-blending can become the cheerful, future-proof progress it was spelt out to be. If not, our fuel pumps will keep witnessing arguments and anger. Actually, it is a very simple call to make, at least it should be.

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist. He can be reached on [email protected]. Views expressed are personal