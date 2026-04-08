From Silence to Strength

Oasis Samarhya Project was the proud recipient of the Nexus of Good Annual Award 2025, conferred by a distinguished jury led by Mr Deepak Gupta, Former Chairman, UPSC. At its heart, Saamarthya — meaning inner strength — is a movement from fear to freedom and silence to strength. It stands for the awakening of young Indian girls to their inherent dignity, courage, and right to self-determination. Through education, experiential learning, and community engagement, Saamarthya seeks to create a generation of young women who live with clarity, confidence, and compassion.

Philosophy Behind Saamarthya

The philosophy of Saamarthya is simple yet transformative: empowerment is not given; it is realised from within.

Our society often teaches girls to adjust, to comply, and to be careful — but rarely to be courageous, questioning, or self-reliant. Saamarthya begins by challenging this conditioning. It believes that empowerment is not about rebellion or imitation of men, but about awakening the natural strength that already exists within every girl.

The project is built around twelve core themes, which together form the foundation of conceptual clarity for empowerment:

* Understanding gender inequality and its roots,

* Recognising discrimination even within “educated” homes,

* Breaking taboos around menstruation,

* Confronting violence — both visible and silent,

* Resolving career conflicts and daring to dream,

* Questioning marriage customs that suppress women,

* Understanding patriarchal systems,

* Resisting objectification,

* Building financial and emotional independence,

* Redefining equality through dignity, not imitation,

* Realising that belief shapes destiny, and

* Accepting that freedom must be earned, not handed down.

Each of these themes is not only discussed intellectually but experienced through group reflections, creative expression, and real-life interactions in our three-day residential empowerment camps.

The aim is not mere awareness, but awakening — the courage to act with understanding, not anger.

Concept to Community

The Saamarthya Project translates this vision into a living experience through workshops, leadership camps, and community initiatives designed for teenage and young adult girls (13–25 years). Our 3-day empowerment camps are the soul of the project. Conducted in diverse settings — from small villages in Rajasthan and Odisha to urban schools in Delhi and Gujarat — these camps bring girls together to reflect on real-life challenges. Through storytelling, theatre, self-expression, and deep dialogue, participants learn to identify internalised fear, discover their strengths, and articulate their dreams. Parallelly, the project engages parents and teachers, sensitising them to the subtle ways in which social conditioning limits girls. Empowerment cannot happen in isolation; it must happen within ecosystems of understanding.

Over time, Saamarthya has evolved from a series of camps into a growing social movement. Today, it operates across several Indian states — Gujarat, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, and Kerala — and the stories of girls who found their voice have begun to inspire people internationally. The ripple effect is visible in the girls who return from our programs — more assertive, more aware, and more compassionate. Some have started local initiatives in their own schools and villages, taking the message forward in their communities.

Empowerment with Responsibility

The Saamarthya philosophy does not promote confrontation. It promotes courage with conscience. It reminds girls that empowerment is not rebellion but responsibility — the responsibility to live with integrity, to stand for truth, and to lead with compassion.

It is taught that misuse of power — even by women — is anti-empowerment. True strength does not lie in dominating men but in creating a society where both genders coexist with respect and fairness. Empowerment must always remain rooted in ethics and equality.

The Larger Dream

The work aligns with the broader national goal of building an India where every girl — regardless of her background — has the right to education, freedom, and opportunity.

Through the “Educate, Empower, Enable” model:

* Girls are educated conceptually — giving them clarity about freedom, equality, and self-worth.

* They are empowered emotionally — helping them find courage and voice.

* They are enabled practically — connecting them with mentors, vocational guidance, and life skills.

In the process, Saamarthya bridges the gap between thought and transformation.

Why Saamarthya Matters Today

In a world that still conditions girls to seek validation, Saamarthya reminds them to seek value. In a society that measures women by sacrifice, Saamarthya measures them by self-realisation. And in a culture that often worships womanhood symbolically but limits it socially, Saamarthya dares to bridge that contradiction. This award comes as a reminder that our journey is not just ours — it is part of a collective awakening that India is witnessing.

Every girl who stands up with courage brings light to her community.

Every educator who joins the movement strengthens the foundation of equality. Saamarthya presents a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. The model put in place is replicable and scalable through a public-private partnership. Saamarthya is not just a project. It is a movement — a movement from fear to freedom, from silence to strength, and from hope to courage to true independence.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant