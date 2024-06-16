Finding the right balance

Assessment for performance appraisal has always been a challenge. Those who do not succeed or even those who lag behind often question the assessment process or the sanctity of the process. Right from the assessment for admission to the preschool to examinations for jobs, the assessor whether it is a single teacher or an agency, except the one who gets the first position, everyone questions the process and the agency. Ask someone whose child could not get a seat in the preschool of their choice to the opposition party which could not get a majority in the elections, they will hold the teacher or the Election Commission responsible for the debacle. Imagine the plight of the assessor or the assessing agency, especially when the assessment becomes an agenda of the political parties. Only one is always happy, rest all are unhappy and this can always become a good recipe for politics. Someone who has experienced and has been a part of the process can understand the agony of conducting an assessment.



A stray student from amongst the millions of examinees from anywhere in this country can record a video message putting in emotional arguments, and make it viral, and the social media as well as the opposition parties will lap the occasion for momentary gain. The assessing agency, the National Testing Agency (NTA) in this case cannot even put a rebuttal as it has to maintain decorum. Even though the case may be completely fake, the agency, because it is a government agency, cannot put its case in public. The Minister, in this case Sri Dharmendra Pradhan had to give a public statement, leaving out all the important issues which may have deserved his attention more. Most such media messages have come out to be fake. What punishment should these rumour mongers be given should be decided. Punishment is in place because the image of such agencies is most important. Once the image of the testing agency is destroyed the whole nation will be in agony. This is the worst that can happen and social media as well as the political parties are exactly doing this in the case of the NEET exam.

In the last few years, the Govt has made great strides in both school education as well as higher education. The number of schools has gone up, the availability of Govt schools which are mostly free for most students, the teacher-student ratio and also the quality of teaching learning and pass-out rate has improved since Mr. Pradhan took over as the Minister of Education. The introduction of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for preparing quality school teachers and the Madanmohan Malviya Teacher Training Centres (MMTTC) for teachers in higher education are very innovative and challenging programmes. He has shown keen interest and has also chased agencies like the NCERT, CBSE, NIOS and others in the school sector and the UGC, the NAAC, the AICTE etc. to meet the targets set by the National Education Policy 2020. No wonder he is retained as the Minister in the same Ministry. Unfortunately, good work, and the judicious decision to extend a re-examination for the affected students of NEET, by the NTA/Ministry of Education and the Minister are not applauded by the media or the opposition parties.

A country of the size of Bharat and the examination with the volume of NEET is definitely a daunting task, an almost impossible job to manage. Instead of complimenting the Ministry and the Agency, it is surprising responsible people in responsible positions are continuously criticising the Agency. We fail to realise there are millions of adolescents, who we know are volatile and the parents who are overambitious about their children, can get violent and take law into their hands. People trust the leaders’ statements as Gospel truth but fail to realise they are only serving their political goals. Opinion leaders will be well advised to share their views with the Government and not create a crisis situation over such issues.

From the existing conditions, it is imminent the process deserves a review. More than 22,00,000 students appeared across the country and it is the ‘single’ exam for admission to all medical colleges in the country. The Hon’ble Supreme Court a few years back had directed that admission to all medical colleges; Govt. as well as Private be made through a single exam. The NEET is definitely the heaviest examination in the country. It also becomes a very high-stakes exam. Students put in their best and the parents put in all their might for the success of their ward. The NEET deserves a review and the Government will do well to start the review process as soon as possible. The Minister must be admired for his humility which he has shown by talking to the media and sharing the details.

The author is a Professor of Education and a Trustee of the India Policy Foundation. He specialises in Educational Policy. Views expressed are personal.