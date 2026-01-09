Farming the Seas

One of the critical pathways to provide end-to-end solutions in the fisheries and aquaculture value chain is technology infusion. The flagship programme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), through this pathway, aims at fostering sustainable, economically viable, and inclusive growth. The aim is also to strengthen fisheries livelihoods, nutrition, and food security. This has become even more relevant with India’s stature as the world’s second-largest aquaculture producer, accounting for 8 per cent of global fish production.

In this context, PMMSY has enabled the nurturing of an ecosystem of innovation for over 250 start-ups. These entities are making grassroots interventions through precision aquaculture using the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others. The areas of intervention include water quality, feed, real-time weather inputs, fish growth, and disease management. Most of these start-ups are located in coastal states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. However, in view of 75 per cent of India’s fish production now being sourced from inland states, a surge of new start-ups in the latter is also being witnessed.

NatureDots is a start-up that uses AI to empower small and marginal fish farmers by promoting healthy and climate-resilient water ecosystems. It provides an end-to-end solution to de-risk fish farmers through a web and mobile interface available in 13 languages. Similarly, Numer 8 Analytics provides a range of solutions that include real-time monitoring of water quality, fish health, and automated feeding. Aqua Doctor Solutions provides services, among others, for fish disease laboratory testing.

Other fisheries start-ups are addressing issues related to post-harvest management, marketing, access to finance, and alternate livelihood interventions such as ornamental fish culture, pearl farming, and seaweed cultivation. Blue Catch, for instance, uses AI for digitised fish harbour management, including monitoring catch landings. Motherhood Foods, on the other hand, promotes eco-friendly movable kiosks (called Matsya Vaahini) to bolster domestic consumption of fisheries products and is equipped with modern yet low-cost refrigeration materials. Zaara Biotech, Puakai Agriaqua, and Rafteck Solutions are involved in emerging areas of seaweed- and algal-based product processing. Fish Wheel provides a platform for fish farmers and fishers to directly connect with buyers, thereby reducing the time and costs associated with intermediaries. Aquaconnect, additionally, provides a range of services to fish farmers, including access to markets, training, and, more importantly, finance.

Fisheries start-ups are also exploring the latest drone applications to address numerous challenges facing the sector. The key areas of intervention include water sampling, identification of diseases, and fish feed management. The scope also extends to managing aquaculture farms, monitoring fish marketing, fish stock assessment, assessing damage to fisheries infrastructure, and conducting rescue operations during natural disasters. Underwater drones, in addition, can monitor fish behaviour in their natural habitats as well as signs of distress, such as erratic swimming patterns.

In fact, the ICAR–Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) has created a remote-controlled water drone capable of collecting samples at different depths in inland water bodies. Under the aegis of PMMSY, the Institute has also initiated a pilot study to design and develop payloads for transporting live fish from landing centres to distribution points. CIFRI and five other fisheries incubator institutions are promoting such innovations in collaboration with start-ups to create space for new aqua-entrepreneur businesses to flourish. Eye Rov, for instance, is a Kochi-based start-up that has created a remotely operated underwater drone equipped to inspect marine resources.

Experts opine that such entrepreneurial spirit needs to be further strengthened through early traction and subsequent validation in incubators. The initiation of Fisheries Startup Grand Challenges has enabled extensive ideation among young aquaculture entrepreneurs, supplemented with monetary incentives. This has also been coupled with the provision of market linkages to such entrepreneurs through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) e-platform.

Experts also suggest that organisations such as the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) should help connect fisheries start-ups with Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), fisheries cooperatives, feed manufacturers, and agro- and food-processing companies. In fact, given the surge in the number of fisheries start-ups, premier fisheries R&D institutions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) need to extensively adopt emerging fisheries start-ups for product testing and commercial pilots.

The Indian start-up ecosystem is currently the third largest in the world, with over one lakh start-ups, 100 unicorns, and a valuation of USD 350 billion. Seafood exports during the last three years have seen 100 per cent growth in value terms, reaching USD 7.45 billion in 2024–25. This quantum jump and its future growth warrant that technology infusion and innovation through fisheries start-ups be further strengthened to boost value-added seafood exports. Hence, there is a greater need to support fisheries start-ups in sustainable aquaculture practices, traceability, packaging, branding, and allied areas. This aligns with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision of using technological interventions to empower fishing communities to thrive and contribute to the nation’s Blue Revolution.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI