Beating Drug & Despair

Drug abuse is a pressing global issue, and India faces unique challenges due to its socio-economic, cultural, and legal contexts. Historically, India has seen the use of substances like opium and cannabis in cultural and religious practices. However, the recent rise in synthetic drugs and pharmaceuticals has significantly altered the landscape.

The socio-economic fabric of India, marked by stark inequalities, rapid urbanisation, and significant migration, fosters conditions conducive to drug abuse. Poverty, unemployment, and the erosion of traditional social structures drive individuals, especially youth, to seek solace in drugs. Mental health issues, peer pressure, and lack of education further exacerbate the problem.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), forms the cornerstone of India’s legal framework against drug abuse, combining punitive and rehabilitative measures. Despite its stringent provisions, enforcement challenges such as corruption, judicial delays, and resource constraints limit its effectiveness. The consequences of drug abuse are extensive, impacting individual health, family structures, and society both economically and socially.

Effective rehabilitation requires a multi-pronged approach involving medical treatment, psychological counselling, and social support, with government initiatives playing a crucial role. Policy recommendations include strengthening the legal framework, enhancing rehabilitation services, implementing preventive education, and ensuring robust data collection. Addressing drug abuse in India necessitates a comprehensive approach integrating legal reforms, improved rehabilitation services, and proactive preventive strategies.

Drug abuse in India is a multifaceted issue influenced by a range of socio-economic factors.

Poverty and unemployment are significant contributors. Individuals living in poverty often face harsh conditions and limited opportunities, leading them to seek solace in substance abuse. Unemployment exacerbates feelings of hopelessness and frustration, particularly among the youth, making them more susceptible to drug use. In many urban slums, young people who are unable to find stable employment often resort to drugs as a coping mechanism. The lack of job prospects and consequent financial instability create a breeding ground for substance abuse.

Rapid urbanisation and migration from rural to urban areas in search of better economic opportunities have disrupted traditional social structures. This dislocation often results in a lack of community support and increased vulnerability to drug abuse. Migrants, in particular, may experience social isolation, discrimination, and cultural disorientation, which can drive them towards substance use.

Peer pressure is a critical factor, especially among adolescents and young adults. The desire to fit in with a certain social group or to appear “cool” can lead individuals to experiment with drugs. Social influence from friends or acquaintances who use drugs can significantly impact an individual’s decision to start using substances. In colleges and universities across India, students often face pressure to conform to group behaviours, including drug use, which can lead to both initiation and continuation of substance abuse.

Mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and stress are closely linked to substance abuse. Many individuals use drugs as a form of self-medication to alleviate psychological distress. The stigma surrounding mental health issues in India often prevents individuals from seeking professional help, making them more likely to resort to drug use.

Cultural and social norms can also influence patterns of drug use. In some communities, traditional practices may include the use of certain substances. Additionally, societal attitudes towards drug use can affect its prevalence. In areas where drug use is normalised or glamorised, individuals may be more likely to engage in such behaviour.

The easy availability and accessibility of drugs significantly contribute to their abuse. In many urban areas, drugs are readily available through illicit networks. The proliferation of synthetic drugs and pharmaceutical substances has also increased accessibility, making it easier for individuals to obtain drugs.

The Indian government has launched several initiatives aimed at combating drug abuse effectively. The National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) focuses on awareness generation and treatment facilities across states. This plan aims to reduce demand through education and community engagement.

Additionally, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) has been targeting vulnerable districts with high drug usage rates since its launch in August 2020. It seeks to raise awareness through educational campaigns and community programs that engage youth directly.

Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) provide crucial support services for those seeking help. These centres offer counselling, medical treatment, and rehabilitation programs tailored to individual needs.

States have adopted various preventive measures against drug abuse. One notable initiative is community-based, peer-led interventions that empower locals to educate peers about the dangers of drug use.

Educational programs are crucial for prevention efforts as well. Schools incorporate life skills training into their curricula, promoting awareness from a young age.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns aim to reduce the stigma associated with addiction. These efforts encourage individuals struggling with substance abuse to seek help without fear of judgment.

In Madhya Pradesh, the police have registered 12,000 cases and arrested 15,600 narco-criminals in the last three years. Police destroyed one lakh kilograms of drugs this year alone. Under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators, Forfeiture of Property Act), MP Police seized Rs 162 crores worth of property from 47 narco-criminals in the last three years.

MP Police’s Historic Campaign: #NASHE SE DOORI HAI JARURI

MP Police recently concluded a 16-day mass public campaign from July 15 to 30, in which 57 districts, 1,175 police stations, and 1,27,000 police personnel participated, sensitising 23 lakh people directly on the streets, in villages, schools, and public places through rallies, human chains, marathons, skits, plays, short films, and documentaries. Many film and sports personalities, celebrities, social media influencers, and regional media participated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

This campaign, which began as a small initiative, transformed into a mass movement. Around 6.5 crore views were registered on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. The World Book of Records has recognised the MP Police campaign against drug misuse, giving it global recognition.

The police campaign aims to improve policing outcomes, build trust, and address emerging challenges. Policing continues to evolve with ongoing reforms and innovations, along with efforts to break illegal narco-networks in Madhya Pradesh to meet the challenges and complex needs of modern society.

Article 47 of the Constitution calls for the improvement of public health and the prohibition of harmful substances. To effectively address the drug menace, India requires stronger regulations, enhanced laws, and improved coordination among states. Formulating a comprehensive national policy focused on prevention, rehabilitation, and stringent enforcement is essential.

Many states have launched campaigns against this scourge, but what has been initiated in Madhya Pradesh under the inspired leadership of senior police officer Venkatesh Rao is just a beginning—yet it presents a remarkable example of Nexus of Good. The model can easily be scaled and replicated through public-private partnerships.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal