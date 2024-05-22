Beacon of aspiration

Amid crashing waves, free-flowing champagne, carousel of premieres, high-wattage events and media junkets, haute couture descends on the red carpet at the Festival de Cannes every calendar. Where celebrities parade Alexander McQueen, Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and other highbrow designers at the drop of a hat, this year the French Riviera had one indomitable and invincible story which eclipsed all — Nancy Tyagi. She wore her own. She reimagined fashion. She made a definitive statement. The time of aspirational India has arrived.



She came, she saw, she conquered. Julius Caesar’s triumphant words define Nancy’s walk of fame on the promenade. She, in her self-designed ruffle ensemble, was the princess of hope. She bloomed as hard work and honesty should in this world. The 23-year-old fashion enthusiast from Barnava village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh invested 30 days, 1000 metres of fabric and her ‘heart and soul’ for the sequinned regal gown with flowery train. She shouldered the weight of her creation and the million Indian dreams with elegance and exuberance. Her dreamland debut will sew and stitch hopes for the uncounted legion.

A speedy scroll of Nancy’s Insta handle is a testament to her perseverance. Her ‘outfit from scratch’ serial-reels are testimony to her unwavering passion and relentless pursuit. She moves around in autos or e-rickshaws, walks through crowded alleys of local markets in Delhi, procures raw materials and designs dreams. Her handcrafted creations belie her limited means. Her unwavering confidence bespeaks her truth. The DIY fashion influencer with an enviable and ever-growing 1.1 million followers is a manifestation of ambitious India.

Why did Nancy’s conquest resonate with us? How did Nancy carve a room for herself in our consciousness? The reason is both economic and psychological. Aspiration is the basis of any civilisation’s upward mobility. It is a qualitative transformation of people’s desires. The liberalised economy has disseminated information and communication technology to the last mile. The world is a global village with advanced internet connection. The empowerment has aligned our dreams with progressive pathways. She is a potential marathoner there. The psychology of it is equally compelling. Across contexts, cultures and timelines, an aspiring populace loves winning narratives against all odds. We root for improbable champions who overcome adversities. There is a shared understanding of eagerness, a shared sense of disadvantage and a shared thrust for collective efficacy. There is also an overpowering impression of creative adventures which vantage positioning does not always allow. Nancy’s storyboard suits to a tee. As netizens posted, ‘Nancy, this feels like a personal win’, Kusha Kapila, actor and influencer, sumptuously summed it for all, ‘Don’t know a Cannes story better than yours. Smashed it and how.’

The resonance is also in the way social media has democratised opportunities. In this unprecedented era of gig economy, it has evolved as a great equaliser. gender, age, demographics and geography are no more the baseline denominators or determinants. There is a seamless integration of physical and virtual worlds. Creative content has its own pool of loyalists and its potential is infinite. Nancy’s ascent is a case in point. She moved to Delhi to prepare for UPSC but sustainability in a metropolitan city had its own challenges. To overcome financial needs, she resorted to social media. What she brought to the table was her uniqueness in the sea of sameness. Behind the shimmer, she documented the process and the result in equal proportions. The self-taught designer gradually earned praise from established names and attracted collaborations from brands in the same space. She wishes for her own label, her own name. Would it have been possible unless social media emerged as a window of possibilities to her?

Aspirational India is disruptive. It charts difficult terrains and upends conventions. Fashion trends have been forged and fashion history made on the French boulevard. In its 77th edition, an indelible story has been etched in its regal realms. The Mediterranean spirit has Indian wind blowing along the shores. Nancy’s footprints will be remembered, and will be cherished for timeless time. The last word should belong to Nancy, “The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it.” Her journey is our dare to dream.

The writer is a communicational professional. Views expressed are personal