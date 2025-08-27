A Quiet Civic Revolution

Chandrajyoti is an attempt to make the Preamble of the Constitution come to life in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The programme now includes more than 300 government schools and 28 Gram Panchayats, with more than 50,000 students taking part in it. More than 750 teachers have learned how to teach civics as a job. One thing that makes the programme stand out is that it turns unused public buildings, like panchayat rooms and school spaces, into Digital Samvidhan Ghars (DSGs). These are active digital civic libraries that have books, devices and organised activities, as well as easy-to-use monitoring.

PDIA (Problem-Driven Iterative Adaptation) in practice

The campaign didn't start as a formal programme, but it did start with a clear problem: the Preamble exists but isn't fully embraced. Implementation went in cycles:

• Iteration 1 (schools): To make civics a part of everyday life by having assemblies, debate prompts, student councils and visible "Constitution on the Wall" reminders;

• Iteration 2 (exposure): To bring students to Zila Parishad/PRI offices, give them chances to talk to parliament and set up a "CEO for One Day" programme to connect classrooms with government;

• Iteration 3 (spaces): To turn old, unused buildings into DSGs—safe, welcoming community spaces with Wi-Fi, devices, printers, curated collections, ramps and good lighting. This includes set schedules, usage rules and logs based on QR codes.

During each cycle, problems came up, like not wanting to let go of buildings, maintenance issues, low initial attendance and problems with access for women. The response came from the community: Gram Sabha resolutions helped people use assets, youth tech stewards kept things running, regular monthly calendars helped people get into the habit of doing things and women's SHGs made sure safety and access were visible. They kept track of strategies that worked and improved or got rid of those that didn't. This problem-focused, iterative approach helped the model grow from a few institutions to more than 300 schools and 28 GPs. There was also a lot of community interest in Phase 2 replication.

The five 'स' framework: a tool for reviewing and tracking behaviour. Chandrajyoti encourages people to change their behaviour using a simple framework that also helps with planning and tracking:

1. सोच (Spark): To get people interested by using assembly prompts, Constitution walls and community reminders;

2. समझ (Reflect): To use library reading groups, classroom talks and discussions led by teachers to help you understand more;

3. संकल्प (Commit): To get students and parents to sign up for DSG membership, make promises to go to Gram Sabha meetings, among others;

4. सक्रिय (Act & Share): To take part in Baal Sansad, debates, quizzes, visits to ZP/PRI offices and student-led activities in libraries and share what you do with others;

5. समाविष्ट (Embed): To add practices to school calendars, PRI agendas and library procedures so that they keep going after events. Activities and indicators are linked to these steps, making it easy to see progress in monthly reviews and on the district's dashboard.

A key choice was to fix up old spaces instead of building new ones, like neglected rooms and Digital Samvidhan Ghars (DSGs). People see digital civic libraries as community assets, not just short-term projects.

Three layers are needed to put them into action:

· Infrastructure: Offering Wi-Fi, tablets and PCs, printers, bilingual collections, furniture that is easy to get to, safe areas, solar lighting and clean bathrooms;

· Processes: Setting hours of operation, keeping track of volunteer schedules, making reading calendars, setting basic rules for how to use the space and use QR codes to keep track of who comes in and out, making it easier for people to participate;

· Programming: set up Constitution clubs, reading circles, debate leagues, quizzes, a "CEO for One Day" programme and sessions to help people get ready for the Gram Sabha.

Now, rooms that were once locked or hardly ever used are used for learning and civic activities on a regular basis. People think of DSGs as places where students, teachers, parents, SHGs and PRI members can all work together and interact.

Libraries are not just rooms; they are organic nodes

The campaign made three loops that connect to each other:

• Governance and ownership: The VDO is in charge of the Library Management Committee, which runs each DSG. This group includes school representatives, a Samvidhan Mitra, a librarian, SHG members, retired officials, and elected Panchayat representatives. They plan events, monitor usage, and solve problems, which encourages people in the area to take ownership;

• School and Library loop: DSG calendars line up with school activities like Baal Sansad practices, debate clubs, and quiz preparation. This ensures that reading and library research are part of the classroom experience and help with competitions and outcomes;

• Community loop: DSGs facilitate Ratri Chaupal, sessions linked to Gram Sabha, and parent information clinics, which bring in adults as co-users and encourage civic discussions. This design makes libraries more like centres for learning, civics, and digital access, rather than just places to go.

Convergence is the norm, not the exception

Implementation works through a convergence framework that makes use of current programmes and institutions:

• Departments and programmes: Jal Jeevan Mission (to provide safe drinking water), Swachh Bharat Mission (to improve sanitation), PM Suryaghar/RE (solar power), and plantation programmes to create shade and cool spaces, as well as SFC/FFC grants for small civil projects;

• Institutions: The Zila Parishad is in charge of strategy and monitoring; the PRIs manage infrastructure and daily operations; schools align calendars with teaching methods; and DIET helps train teachers;

• CSR and civil society: CSR funds retrofitting, books, and devices. Nonprofits help communities engage, train Samvidhan Mitras, and support information-sharing, education, and monitoring. Convergence lowers costs, speeds up implementation, and encourages system-wide ownership.

Light tech for openness, trust, and change

A thin layer of technology supports evidence-based PDIA without burdening administrators:

• QR logbooks track entries, circulation, and event attendance;

• a simple district dashboard aids monthly reviews;

• CCTV is used where it is safe to do so; and

• mobile feedback systems enable quick adjustments. This method focuses on usage instead of paperwork, making it easy for field teams and leaders to see how people are using the system.

Apart from the engagement of a large number of students and teachers, spaces have been brought back to life. Several unused public buildings have been turned into DSGs, which now host regular reading and civic events. More GPs are offering spaces for conversion in the next phase, showing trust and interest in the project. Long-term effects, like greater civic engagement and improved learning, will take shape over time. But early signs—such as increased usage, repeat visits, student-led projects, and parental involvement—are strong and positive.

Under the inspired leadership of Nivrutti Avahad, CEO, Zila Parishad, Chandrajyoti is a story about systems that can be replicated in the true spirit of Nexus of Good through public-private partnership. It turns old public buildings into digital civic libraries, combines school and PRI routines, spreads costs across programmes and CSR, ensures that monitoring is light but meaningful, and embeds new behaviours.

The writer is an author and a former civil servant. Views expressed are personal