Zikr: The Unseen Dimensions of Human Presence

The India International Centre (IIC) presents ‘Zikr’, a contemplative exhibition that turns its gaze toward the quiet, often unseen dimensions of human presence. Through intimate portraiture rendered in pencil and charcoal, the exhibition reflects stillness, vulnerability, resilience and the unspoken emotional lives that shape everyday existence.

Shikha Sheoran works primarily with pencil and charcoal, using portraiture to document inner reflections and human presence with restraint and honesty. Her ongoing series, ‘Zikr’, functions as a visual record of these contemplations, seeking to give form to emotions and human stories that resist verbal expression.

The exhibition’s inauguration will take place on February 10, 2026, at 5 pm, at IIC’s Annexe Gallery. It will be on display from February 11 to February 17.