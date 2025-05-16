When art becomes inclusion of creativity & compassion

Under the spring skies in the mountains of Imst, Austria, the ‘Power Band Festival’ returned on May 4, 2025, for its second edition - this time, as part of the prestigious TschirgArt Festival curated by Christoph Heiß. Coinciding with the International Day of Inclusion, the festival redefined what it means to blend creativity with compassion, transforming performance into a platform for unity.

This year’s edition was more than a music event. It was a movement - a pulse of collective humanity set to sound and motion. Initiated by ‘ArtClub Imst’, the festival brought together a diverse array of artists and audiences, united by the belief that art has the strength to shift perspectives and dissolve boundaries. It was indeed ‘World Peace 1’ - much needed today - orchestrated by Christof Hot on the Saxophone, leading the show.

Taking centre stage was a globally acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer, movement director and author Sohini Roychowdhury. Her performance, ‘Shiva... The Kind’, was a bold reimagination of the ancient Hindu deity, recast through modern virtues: soul, humanity, inclusivity, valour and action. With grace and gravitas, she transported the audience through a tale that was both timeless and urgently contemporary.

But her role didn’t end in the spotlight. Roychowdhury led deeply engaging masterclasses at the Tirol Conservatory, working with children, adults and especially abled participants. Together, they explored the story of Shiva - culminating in a collective performance that radiated joy, strength and inclusiveness.

This collaborative spirit echoed throughout the festival, which now, as part of ‘TschirgArt’, has found a broader stage and deeper resonance. In an increasingly divided world, the ‘2025 Power Band Festival’ offered a rare and refreshing experience - where music met meaning and dance became dialogue. It left its audience not only entertained but transformed - proof that the true power of art lies in its ability to include, uplift and connect, completely in synch with Sohini’s ethos of ‘connecting civilisations’.