The Week India Accidentally Programmed a Film Festival

India’s news cycle accidentally programmed a film festival with four releases, each in a different genre.

The men’s T20 final arrived as a blockbuster - India 255/5, New Zealand 159, a 96-run win that played less like a match and more like a coronation. Sanju Samson’s 89 and Bumrah’s 4/15 functioned like star turns to be cut into a trailer.

Cut to: ‘IndiGo’ releasing a social media film announcing that over 1,000 of their pilots are now women. 17-and-a-half per cent of the workforce. In India, milestones rarely travel as numbers. They travel as edited stories.

Cut to: Hyderabad. The Indian women’s hockey team beat Uruguay 4–0 in the FIH World Cup qualifiers. Sunelita Toppo scored. Then Ishika. Then Lalremsiami. Names that should be spoken like dialogue. Dialogue is how audiences learn to remember. Yet the qualifier was an under-distributed indie that played to an empty house.

Cut to: The Reserve Bank of India, the following morning, launching ‘Digital Payment Awareness Week’ with a single, quiet line. To receive money, you never need to scan a QR code or enter a PIN. Minimalist scriptwriting. A disclaimer dressed as a civic announcement.

The stories are not unequal in importance. They are unequal in packaging. In contemporary India, packaging is the difference between what enters national memory and what does not.

The T20 win arrived pre-edited. The narrative arc with India losing to New Zealand in 2019, losing again in 2021, winning in 2023, dominating in 2026 is loss, loss, revenge, dominance. A screenwriter encountering this material would call it scaffolding. It has pre-built tension, pre-existing audience investment and outcomes already inscribed in collective memory before a single frame is shot.

Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ (2021) understood this perfectly. A match becomes myth not when it is played, but when it is replayed. Cinema manufactures definitive replay.

Cricket became India’s national religion because every stage of the loop was deliberately built. The camera language is already there. The power-play as montage, the star bowler as an inevitable plot device and the stadium as a cathedral. It was padded with training pipelines, the IPL, broadcast rights, endorsement ecosystems and then cinema, converting the whole apparatus into mythology, feeding the aspiration of the next generation. The pipeline preceded the passion. The passion felt inevitable only in retrospect.

‘Chak De! India’ (2007) demonstrates how cinema manufactures that memory. The final sequence begins with long shots that render the team as anonymous figures in a hostile stadium, then moves into tight close-ups before each penalty stroke, granting every player a brief moment of narrative subjectivity.

Sjoerd Marijne returned to coach the Indian women’s team in 2026. Public conversation instinctively reached for ‘Chak De! India’ as the explanatory frame. Marijne’s documented address to the 2026 squad was blunt and tactical: “I know you can score one or two goals every match. You need to score more.” The ‘sattar’ minute speech will be quoted for another decade. Marijne’s actual words won’t be cited anywhere.

IndiGo’s 17.5 per cent is also the product of a pipeline. Low-cost aviation created institutional demand at a scale that outpaced older gatekeeping logic. The achievement preceded any cinematic attention by years. This is the sharper point. The women already in those cockpits didn’t require mythology to get there.

Cinema knows how to eroticise infrastructure when it wants to. A railway platform becomes an original story. A cockpit pipeline remains a statistic. ‘Chak De! India’ proved in 2007 that the machinery works. The question for Indian cinema isn’t whether it can tell these stories. It is whether the industry will engage before it finds itself, as it does right now, reaching for a 19-year-old screenplay to explain a real team that is already, quietly, ahead of the fiction.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure continues quietly, like a background score that few audiences consciously notice. Planes depart. Payments clear. Qualifiers are played. The spectacle will come later, because a match becomes history when it is played. It becomes mythology only when someone decides it is worth replaying.

Darshim Saxena writes on cinema and culture