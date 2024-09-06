The mythological magic of Shakti and Shiva in Germany

Summer in Germany was celebrated with storytelling with dance, guitar strings, ‘Ragas’ and ‘Rasas’ that reigned the land of Goethe as Danseuse Sohini Roychowdhury and Dr Markus Schmidt performed to packed houses.

‘Bharatnatyam’ steps were matched by sitar and guitar strokes as the duo collaborated to explain the deep philosophy of India’s age-old Vedic and Puranic concepts that are globally significant where feminism and inclusivity are concerned.

“My dance is my activism. It’s my voice across borders, against discrimination,” said Sohini.

Dr Markus Schmidt enthralled his performance on sitar - which was followed by his guitar recitals - explaining the ‘Markandeya Puranas’ through his ‘Raga’ renditions. Performing in various cities of Germany - Frankfurt, Giesen and others - the duo created a lasting impact on ‘Shakti’, the divine feminine, as an embodiment of movement, change and creativity. She is fluid and adaptable, bringing life to the universe’s manifest aspects. Shakti’s energy is vibrant and expressive, seen in all living things.

Shiva represents the ultimate reality or consciousness that underlies the universe. Known as a symbol of absolute power and the divine balance of creation and destruction, Shiva embodies both peace and power, stability and emotion, reflecting his dual role in the universe. This idea, communicated through the performance, intrigued the German audience to ask questions and a wonderful academic session followed. This wonderful and meaningful Indo-German collaboration created more empathy and definitely brought our world a little peace and beauty.