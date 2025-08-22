Sohini Roychowdhury’s ‘Land of Happy’: Where dance, stories and kindness meet

Internationally renowned dancer, choreographer and author Sohini Roychowdhury continues to inspire through her unique blend of movement, storytelling and philosophy. Celebrated for bringing Indian classical dance to global stages, she is admired as both a performer and a teacher, using art as a bridge for healing and transformation.

Her first book, ‘Dancing With The Gods’ - launched in London by bestselling author Amish Tripathi - explored the spiritual depth of Indian dance and its sacred essence.

Today, Sohini’s newest initiative, ‘Land of Happy’, is a series of masterclasses that weave dance and storytelling to nurture empathy, creativity and resilience in children, including the neurodivergent, across Austria, Germany and India. In these sessions, children learn compassion for each other, kindness towards animals and harmony with nature - values that lie at the heart of true happiness.

Most recently, ‘Land of Happy’ was brought to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, where children participated in an immersive workshop of stories, rhythm and gentle lessons in empathy. Through dance movements and fables, Sohini encouraged them to see animals as friends and the natural world as a source of joy and balance.

“Dance and stories are not just performance. They are ways to teach children to live with empathy - for one another, for animals and for the earth,” Sohini said.

With plans to eventually bring ‘Land of Happy’ into book form, Sohini Roychowdhury continues her journey as an artist whose mission is to spread joy, compassion and healing through the power of art.