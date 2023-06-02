Respect is paramount in any relationship: Jaya Ahsan

Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan has carved her own niche in Tollywood, establishing it as a place she wholeheartedly calls her own. From her stellar portrayal in movies like ‘Rajkahini’, ‘Bhalobashar Shohor’, ‘Bisorjon’, ‘Bijoya’, ‘Konttho’, ‘Robibar’ and ‘Binisutoy’, Jaya has consistently delivered exceptional performances that have won the hearts of audiences in Tollywood. After ‘Bisorjon’ and ‘Bijoya’, Kaushik Ganguly has again relied on Jaya’s exceptional talent, knowing that she can bring depth and authenticity to the character of Meghna in ‘Ardhangini’.

In ‘Ardhangini,’ the story takes a poignant turn when Kaushik Sen’s character falls into a coma and Meghna, his present wife, finds herself crossing paths with his ex-wife, portrayed by the talented Churni Ganguly. Jaya mentioned that it is not simply a typical love triangle.

“ ‘Ardhangini’ is a psychological drama that explores the complexities of the human mind and heart. Both the wives unexpectedly meet under extraordinary circumstances and the film delves into the intricacies of their relationship, unraveling layers of emotions, conflicts and personal growth. The strength of the film lies in Kaushik da’s powerful dialogues and screenplay. In all of Kaushik da’s films, the characters are extremely layered. In ‘Ardhangini’, not only my character, but every character undergoes a psychological journey,” said the ‘Crisscross’ actor.

Despite being shot before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaya firmly believes that stories centered around relationships will always remain relevant as long as the institution of marriage exists. Talking about relationships, the actor, who just returned to Kolkata from an award show in Abu Dhabi, emphasised the paramount importance of respect in any relationship.

“Respect, transparency and patience are of paramount importance. Also, I believe it is critical to take responsibility for both the highs and lows within a relationship,” she said.

‘Ardhangini’ brings Jaya and Churni together for the first time. Though Churni had decided Jaya’s look in ‘Bisorjon’, this is the first time both the powerhouse performers are pitted against each other.

“The word ‘powerhouse’ suits her. I have just tried to do my best. It was challenging to work with Churni di because she would be effortless in my presence and acting. So, I had to better my skills too,” said Jaya.

In 2013, Jaya made her debut in Tollywood with Arindam Sil’s ‘Aborto’. Reflecting on the past decade, Jaya said, “It has been an exceptionally gratifying journey for me. I have had the privilege of being a part of exceptional films and portraying compelling characters that have propelled my career to new heights. I feel a deep sense of fulfillment as an artiste, knowing that I have crossed boundaries and successfully worked in India where my talent was appreciated. The Bengali film fraternity here has embraced me with open arms.”

Though Jaya is flooded with offers from OTT platforms, she hasn’t found anything worth giving a try. She firmly believes in the adage of ‘never say never’, thus keeping an open mind for future opportunities.

Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of a few Bengali films like Soukarya Ghoshal’s ‘Bhoot Pari’ and ‘OCD’. Then there’s Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next Hindi film, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi.

“Tony da (as Aniruddha is fondly known in the film fraternity) is a master in narrating relationship tales. This film, however, has a different flavour and I can’t wait for it to release,” she said.