All set to begin the ‘The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts’ event from today, the India International Centre presents its curtain raiser event ‘Manuscripts and the Movement of Ideas across Asia’.

The exhibition views select manuscripts from ‘SAMHiTA: South Asian Manuscripts Histories and Textual Archives’ and other digital libraries that show how texts from India travelled to Central, West and East Asia, starting with the 2,000-year-old birch-bark scrolls of Mahayana Buddhism that were discovered in Afghanistan in the 1990s. Translations and illustrated manuscripts reveal the creative interchange between languages, between disciplines like lexicography and poetry and between painter and scribe.

Organised by the ‘IIC International Research Division’, the exhibition will remain on view till October 24, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm at the Art Gallery, IIC Annexe.