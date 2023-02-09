M3M Foundation announces 100+ pan India scholarships in performing arts

The M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the ‘M3M Group’, recently announced 100+ scholarships, under their ‘Lakshya’ programme, to provide financial help to students who are passionate about performing arts from across the country and who belong to low-income families.

The goal of this scholarship will be to support children and youth in the performing arts, particularly those from marginalised communities where there is abundant talent but limited opportunity. It aims to foster the growth of children and youth as confident individuals and help them emerge as leading stars for tomorrow. This field of performing arts is divided into several categories (dance, music, theatre, paintings or any other art).

The age criteria will be from 5 years old to 25 years old. Applications from PAN India are encouraged. The last date for submission is February 27, 2023. The scholarship selection process will be transparent and ethical.

The details of the same can be seen on their website, https://m3mfoundation.org/. For application, interested ones can click the link https://forms.gle/Pcs7psQYZxFhZzpj7.