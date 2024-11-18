Dancing in veneration for the Mother Goddess

In the radiant spirit of Navratri, Diwali and the veneration of the Mother Goddess, ‘The Dance of Shiva’ unfolded on October 21 at the Nehru Centre, the cultural wing of the Indian High Commission in the UK. The evening was illuminated by Sohini Roychowdhury’s elegant Bharatnatyam portrayal of Lord Shiva. At the same time, Rishi Dasgupta’s eloquent discourse on Shiva as the empath and the mystical ‘Ardhanareeswarar’ concept captivated the hearts of all present. Dr Sanjukta Ghosh, the learned Artistic Director of SOAS’s South Asian Institute, was a compelling narrator, weaving together the rich tapestries of Indian and British culture with graceful insight.

Renowned sitar maestro Jonathan Mayer, a dedicated disciple of Pandit Subroto Roychowdhury, held the audience spellbound with his interpretations of the sacred ‘ragas’ of Shiva - Bhairav, Hindol and Malkaus - each note laced with stories drawn from the ‘Shiva Puranas’, which he recounted with passion and precision.

Following this feast of dance and music, a panel discussion titled ‘Happiness through the Arts’ took place, a collaboration with the ‘Sangeet Foundation’ and Jayanta Ray. Chaired by Dr Kamalika Mukherji, an esteemed Psychiatrist and Clinical Director of the NHS, the dialogue delved into the profound connection between music, movement and mental well-being. The audience, immersed in the theme, eagerly joined in discussions on the therapeutic powers of art.

On October 26, London was graced with the majestic spectacle of ‘Durga on the Thames’. The iconic Tower Bridge lifted in reverence as Sohini performed her Durga piece on the pier, continuing onto the boat and culminating in a water ritual, a masterful event curated and narrated by Dr Sanjukta Ghosh. The event was a labour of love by Anirban K Mukhopadhyay, Director of ‘Bengal Heritage Global’, showcasing devotion and cultural celebration at its finest.

Sohini’s legacy includes past performances at the 150th anniversary of SOAS and the Bloomsbury Festival, where she portrayed ‘Durga’ as an enduring symbol of women’s empowerment that transcends boundaries - a vision shaped by Dr Sanjukta Ghosh. Her powerful ‘Durga’ dance opera has resonated on stages in Spain, Colombia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Russia, New York, the UK and India, spreading the message of ‘Shaktism’ far and wide, kindling a revolutionary movement that celebrates the indomitable spirit of the feminine divine.