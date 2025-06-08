Dancing Empathy into Hearts

Dance is far more than movement - it’s a language of the soul, a rhythm that connects emotion, intellect and spirit.

“Dance has a magical combination of elements that helps us become more in tune with our emotions and how we express them. This makes us more likely to form healthy bonds with others through empathy, communication and self-awareness,” said globally celebrated Bharatanatyam exponent, Sohini Roychowdhury, summing up her mission with poetic precision.

Carrying this vision across borders over the years, Sohini enchanted audiences in Austria and Germany during her 2025 European performance tour, performing at over 20 UNESCO schools and universities. Her aim is to nurture empathy and cultural awareness in children and young adults through the transformative power of Indian classical arts. And what a journey it was - filled with ‘ghungroos’, stories of the gods, swirling mudras and the eternal hum of the sitar.

Joining her in this cultural confluence was maestro Indro Roychowdhury, whose evocative sitar renditions painted sonic canvases of ‘ragas’ and ‘tabla’ virtuoso Sanjib Pal, whose rhythmic brilliance left audiences in awe. Their collaboration was not just a performance, but a portal - transporting the young, eager minds into the heart of India’s philosophical and artistic traditions.

Each performance culminated in a magical moment, an interactive session where children joined Sohini on stage, mirroring the hand gestures (‘mudras’) and movements symbolising Lord Shiva the Kind. The air shimmered with joy and curiosity as Sohini’s storytelling merged seamlessly with Indro’s soul-stirring explanations of ‘ragas’ and their healing impact. As he played, the children sang along, their voices blending into a chorus of discovery and delight.

The most profound moments came from the children with special needs, whose eyes lit up watching Sohini’s graceful ‘Thillana’ or Indro’s emotive rendering of ‘Raga Ahir Bhairav’, invoking springtime and Krishna’s divine playfulness. For them, the experience was not just art - it was liberation, connection and pure joy.

Through ‘rasas’ (emotional essences) and ‘ragas’ (melodic frameworks), the stories of Radha and Krishna unfolded not just as mythology, but as timeless human experiences - longing, love and the sheer bliss of being present at the moment. The performances became a subtle lesson in empathy and a deep immersion into kindness, understanding and shared humanity.

As the sitar strings resonated and Sohini’s anklets sang, the children - from six-year-olds to teenagers - sat in rapt attention. The mythical world of Vishnu and Shiva ‘Puranas’ felt immediate and alive, bridging continents with rhythm and reverence.

Indeed, the hills of Austria echoed with the cadences of Bharatnatyam, the earthy pulse of the ‘tabla’ and the divine notes of the sitar. India pulsed in every heart. And the ‘Navarasa’ - the nine traditional emotions - quietly transformed into a modern mantra: Empathy. Peace. Kindness. Love. Oneness. Understanding. Connection. Healing. Forgiveness.

This wasn’t just a cultural exchange. It was a soulful revolution - where ancient art forms became instruments of change, melting borders and building bridges, one child, one note and one dance step at a time.