Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott announce their engagement

Los Angeles: Actor-couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have announced that they are officially engaged.

The "500 Days of Summer" star and Scott took to ‘Instagram’ to share the news with their followers on Monday.

"Forever starts now," they wrote on their respective pages alongside a photo that showed the couple holding each other close as Deschanel showed off her ring.

According to ‘People’ magazine, Scott, best known for TV series "Property Brothers", proposed to Deschanel in Scotland during a family trip.

Her two children - daughter Elsie and son Charlie from her previous marriage to Jacob Pechenik - played a role in the special moment.

Deschanel and Scott first met in 2019 while filming a sibling-themed episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" and started dating soon after.