Zendaya & Tom Holland are married, stylist reveals at Actors Awards event

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zendaya quietly tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, her stylist Law Roach claimed.

Roach broke the news to ‘Access Hollywood’ during the Actor Awards ceremony. “The wedding has already happened. You missed it. It’s very true,” he told reporters.

The couple, who met on the set of Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2016 and went public with their relationship in 2021, have yet to officially announce their wedding. Engagement rumours had been swirling since Zendaya, 29, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globes ceremony in 2025. Later, Holland, 29, appeared to confirm the engagement when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. The actor was laughing as he clarified, “Fiancee.”

The pair are known for their intensely private approach to their personal life, though both have spoken warmly about the experience of working together. “It’s a saving grace. The best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said in 2024, describing the comfort of sharing a set with his partner.

Zendaya echoed the sentiment in a 2025 interview with ‘Vanity Fair’. “It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand per cent, even if he’s absolutely worn out. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal,” she said.

The two stars are set to share the screen twice in 2026 - first in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in June, followed by Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ in July.