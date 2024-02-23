Zendaya talks about Tom Holland’s ‘rizz’

Hollywood star Zendaya very recently praised her boyfriend and Hollywood star Tom Holland for his ‘natural gift’, adding that she thinks he has ‘beautiful charisma’.

The 27-year-old actor, who will be seen in ‘Dune: Part Two’, was asked who in the cast had the most ‘rizz’, which is a Gen-Z slang for charm or attractiveness.

Zendaya told ‘Buzzfeed’: “Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the ‘Dune’ cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Tom Holland.”

“I’m shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people,” she added.

“You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift,” she said, ‘femalefirst.co.uk’ reported.

Though they went public with their relationship in 2021, Zendaya and Holland have mostly kept their romance private.