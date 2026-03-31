Zack Snyder praises Huma Qureshi

New Delhi: Filmmaker Zack Snyder recalled working with Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and said she brings ‘pure brilliance on screen’.

Snyder directed the 2021 film, in which the actress essayed the role of Geeta. It was released on ‘Netflix’. Also starring Ella Purnell and Dave Bautista, the film revolved around a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble and venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist, following a zombie outbreak.

Snyder shared a poster of the film, featuring Qureshi on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Tuesday. “@iamhumaq, one of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on ‘Army of the Dead’. Talent, presence and pure brilliance on screen,” he wrote in the caption.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star re-shared the post and left a comment, which read, “You the best, boss man.” The film also served as her Hollywood debut.

She will next feature in ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, which is led by Yash. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is set to release on June 4. It features the actor in the role of Elizabeth. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.