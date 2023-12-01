Women get sexier as they age, says Jennifer Lopez

Pop singer and Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez believes that there are a growing number of on-screen roles for older women in Hollywood and the singer-actor is keen to continue working for many years to come.

“It has changed a lot and I think it is appropriate. As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There is nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’s is so ridiculous, that it is the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh,” she told ELLE’s ‘December/January 2023 Women in Hollywood’ issue.

She added, “People have realised that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and richer with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.”

Lopez has not made any retirement plans and she does not plan to slow down anytime soon, either, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

The ‘If You Had My Love’ hitmaker, who is married to actor Ben Affleck, explained, “I see myself working as long as I want to. I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70. It might be 80. It might be 90. I don’t know. But I know that it is there for me if I want it and I want to create it.”

“That has always been the mindset that I have had: to never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from and what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me,” she added.