Why did Alicia Silverstone of 'Clueless' fame give up on acting?

Alicia Silverstone had given up on acting because she ‘wasn’t happy’ in Hollywood. The 46-year-old star launched her career by appearing in the 1993 movie ‘The Crush’ as well as in videos for the rock band Aerosmith and later became a household name after starring as Cher in the hit teen movie ‘Clueless’ in 1995. But she admitted she wasn’t ‘comfortable’ with fame, reported ‘Female First UK’.

“When ‘Clueless’ came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from ‘Crush’. Then I was the Aerosmith chick and then, after that, I was Cher. It was very complicated and I don’t think I knew how to manage it: I didn’t have the foundation and the good tools to deal with it. I wasn’t prepared for it in any way, shape or form. I really had no idea what was happening and it didn’t feel comfortable.”

Alicia went on to land a big-money movie deal and appear in the widely panned comic book blockbuster ‘Batman and Robin’ but she said she wasn’t enjoying herself and decided to step away from Hollywood by the end of the 1990s.

She explained, “I wasn’t happy and what I did was really extract myself a bit from my acting career and went more into my activism.”

“I went to Africa to help the elephants. I went to Peru to try to help the rainforest. I found my passion for writing books on healing and health. The ‘Kind Diet’ books came a bit later.”