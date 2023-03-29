What Priyanka Chopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces: Meera Chopra

Actor Meera Chopra, the cousin of Priyanka Chopra, recently reacted to the global star’s comment on ‘being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood)’. Taking to ‘Twitter’, Meera re-shared a Bollywood actor’s tweets, extending her support to Priyanka and posted a tweet.

Meera wrote on ‘Twitter’, “No matter how big or successful an outsider becomes, in the end, they will still be an outsider. Cutting and smothering them will never stop if you don’t follow the rulebook. But what Priyanka Chopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!”

Reacting to a news article about Priyanka Chopra, the same Bollywood actor tweeted recently: “This is what Priyanka Chopra has to say about Bollywood. People ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. The media wrote extensively about her falling out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella, who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders, saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to the point where she had to leave India.”

“This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry, which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders,” the actor added.