Vin Diesel accused of sexually assaulting former assistant

Vin Diesel, best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the ‘Fast and Furious’ film series, has been accused of sexually assaulting his former assistant. The actor has been accused of pinning his former assistant Asta Joanasson to the wall in a hotel suite and assaulting her. She filed a case against the actor on Thursday.

According to a report published in BBC, Diesel forcibly pushed Asta Joanasson onto his bed, despite her pleas to stop. As she attempted to escape, Diesel allegedly groped her and engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct. She was allegedly fired hours after the attack from Diesel’s company.

According to her, the ordeal left her traumatised. She also claimed that the job termination further left her with the belief that her dismissal was a consequence of resisting Diesel’s advances.

In response to the allegations, Diesel’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the claims. The report quoted the lawyer of the actor as saying, ‘Vin Diesel denies this claim in its entirety’.

Freedman emphasised that this was the first time Diesel had become aware of the more than the 13-year-old claim made by Jonasson, who had been an employee for just nine days. The attorney also termed the claims ‘outlandish’.

The lawsuit not only accuses Diesel of sexual battery but also includes claims of gender discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation and negligent supervision. The former assistant also claimed that there’s a pattern with Diesel’s company as she had a similar experience with another person there.

A lawyer for Jonasson said in a statement to ‘BBC News, “Asta seeks to hold Vin Diesel and those who allowed and covered up his sexual assault accountable for their egregious actions. We hope her courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”