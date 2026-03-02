US-Iran conflict: Bollywood’s Middle East connection in uncertain times

For years, the Middle East, especially the UAE, has been Bollywood’s favourite destination to shoot overseas. From glossy heist dramas to patriotic thrillers, its skyscrapers, deserts and luxury hotels have doubled as spectacle-filled cinematic canvases. Today, as parts of the region grapple with escalating war tensions amid the US-Iran conflict with flights cancelled, tourists stranded, as Iran’s retaliatory strike continues in Qatar, UAE and Kuwait, these familiar film backdrops feel strikingly different. Here’s a look at some major Bollywood films that brought the Middle East alive on screen:

Happy New Year

Shot extensively in Dubai, including the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer revolved around a dance competition and a diamond heist. The UAE’s luxury landscape wasn’t just a backdrop; it was central to the story’s spectacle and scale in this Farah Khan directorial. In fact, the premiere of the 2014 film was held in Dubai.

Welcome









For anyone who loves a good comedy, this film starring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Akshay Kumar has to be an absolute favourite. This madcap comedy used Dubai’s lavish hotels and skyline to amplify its larger-than-life humour. The city’s glitz became synonymous with the film’s flamboyant gangsters and extravagant lifestyle.

Bang Bang!









Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s action thriller turned Abu Dhabi and Dubai into a playground for high-octane chases. From desert sequences to sleek city highways, the Middle East added slick international flair.

Airlift









Perhaps the most politically rooted of the lot, ‘Airlift’ recreated 1990 Kuwait during the Gulf War. Though based on Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, much of it was shot in Ras Al Khaimah and other UAE locations. Ironically, a 2016 film starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur about evacuation during war now resonates anew amid fresh regional tensions.

Race 2









Stylish, sleek and packed with twists, ‘Race 2’ showcased Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit and luxury resorts. The film leaned heavily into the Middle East’s opulent modern identity.

Pathaan









The spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan featured portions shot in the UAE, using desert expanses and urban architecture to heighten its global espionage narrative. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan is a favourite in the Middle East with his films like ‘Dunki’, ‘Zero’ and ‘Raaes’ being shot in this portion of the world.