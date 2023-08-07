Things are never all that black and white, says Alia Bhatt

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with the Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’, wherein she will share the frame with stalwarts like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The Bollywood actor recently got a chance to watch the upcoming film with the audience, following which she revealed that her favourite part of the movie was Gal Gadot.

The ‘Raazi’ star said, “Rachel (Gal Gadot) is sensitive, not afraid to show her emotions and she’s tough and is always trying to save the day.”

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Keya Dhawan in the movie and going by the trailer, it seems that she is the main antagonist in the narrative who wants to unleash chaos on the world.

Talking about her role, Alia said that there are no good, bad or troubled guys and that things are never all that black and white. She added that once the audience understands the arc and layers, they will get to know where the character comes from.

Talking about her shooting experience, Bhatt highlighted that her scenes were shot back-to-back, which made them feel very personal and also made the audience feel like they were really there.

‘Heart of Stone’ will be available for streaming on ‘Netflix’ starting August 11.

Back home, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the response to her latest film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which has just entered the 100-crore club.