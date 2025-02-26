'The Bear' actor Ayo Edebiri to write screenplay for 'Barney' movie

Los Angeles: "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri will pen the script for the upcoming live-action film on Barney, the purple dinosaur.

The actor, who broke out with her role of the talented young chef Sydney Adamu in "The Bear", is also in negotiations to star in the project.

The movie will be co-developed and produced by Hollywood studio ‘A24’ and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya’s ‘59% Productions’ in partnership with ‘Mattel Films’, reported entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

Barney was created in 1987 by Sheryl Leach and made it to a series of home videos, "Barney and the Backyard Gang".

In 1992, the most popular series on the purple dinosaur, "Barney & Friends", premiered on PBS. The series continued to air on different networks until 2010.

Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell are overseeing the project for ‘Mattel Films’. Robbie Brenner will serve as producer for ‘Mattel Films’ with ‘A24’. Daniel Kaluuya and Rowan Riley will produce for ‘59% Productions’.

Edebiri's most recent project was Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”. She will next star in director Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.