Sydney Sweeney distances herself from ‘Madame Web’ flop

‘Euphoria’ fame actor Sydney Sweeney very recently talked about the ‘Marvel’ film ‘Madame Web’ failing at the box office.

“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” Sweeney said in an interview with the ‘Los Angeles Times’, reported ‘deadline.com’.

The Hollywood actor took a dig at the film, when she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and said that people may know her from the drama series ‘Euphoria’ or the film ‘Anyone But You’, reported ‘deadline.com’.

“You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web’,” she joked.

The Dakota Johnson-starrer ‘Madame Web’ reportedly opened to 51.5 million dollars worldwide, way below the reported 80 million dollar budget.