Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello go their separate ways

New York: Actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are parting ways after seven years of marriage.

Vergara, 51 and Manganiello, 46, shared the news of their divorce in a statement to the entertainment portal ‘Page Six’.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement.

Vergara, best known for the popular American sitcom ‘Modern Family’, is currently in Italy celebrating her birthday with friends.

She and Manganiello of ‘Magic Mike XXL’ fame got married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015.

Vergara has a son named Manolo, 31, with his first husband, Joe Gonzalez. Before marrying Manganiello, she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

Manganiello was previously in a relationship with actor Audra Marie and model Bridget Peters.

Meanwhile, pop star Ariana Grande and her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, have separated after two years of marriage and will soon file for divorce.

According to ‘People’ magazine, the 30-year-old singer and Gomez have been living separately since January.

“They have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” a source told the publication.

Grande, who is currently filming the screen adaptation of the musical ‘Wicked’ in the UK, was photographed without her wedding band over the weekend while attending the men’s final at Wimbledon.