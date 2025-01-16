Shilpa Shetty Kundra opens up about pursuing career in Hollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Lohri and Makar Sankranti with her family after returning to India from London, where she spent the New Year. The 49-year-old actress described it as a much-needed break before a busy year, including her highly anticipated Kannada debut in ‘KD - The Devil’.

While Shilpa Shetty is busy with various projects in India, she hasn’t yet pursued a career in Hollywood, despite her global fame from winning ‘Big Brother’ Season 5 in 2007. When asked about it, she told a leading media house that she’s not overly ambitious and is content with this phase of her life. Having worked hard, she feels satisfied and doesn’t feel the need to audition for Hollywood.

With a career spanning over three decades, Shilpa has appeared in both commercial hits like ‘Baazigar’ (1993) and critically acclaimed films like ‘Life In... A Metro’ (2007) and ‘Apne’ (2007).

Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned that after 30 years of work, she no longer has the patience to start fresh as a newcomer. She encourages people to watch her past films to judge her talent and feels that if she’s the right fit, she doesn’t need to audition.

Shilpa emphasised that family comes first, stating that she can’t be away from her children for long periods. Being very clear about her priorities, she concluded that there was already so much happening for her at home.