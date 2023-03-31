Shekhar Suman reacts to PeeCee's revelation on Bollywood

Shekhar Suman recently reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s recent remarks on how she was treated in Bollywood and why she had to try her hand in Hollywood. Taking to ‘Twitter’ on Thursday, Shekhar said in a series of tweets that ‘it happened with SSR’, seemingly talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that ‘gangsters’ removed him and his actor and son, Adhyayan Suman from many projects.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, “Priyanka Chopra’s sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well-known how the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR.”

“It will happen to others too. That’s the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it and Priyanka decided to leave. And thank God she did. For now, we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining,” he added.

Shekhar also said on ‘Twitter’, “I know of at least four people in the industry who have ganged up to have me and Adhyayan removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These ‘gangsters’ have a lot of clouts and they are more dangerous than a rattlesnake. But the truth is, they can create hurdles, but they cannot stop us.”