Relationships before Nick Jonas made PeeCee think of herself as a ‘doormat’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often speaks highly of her husband, Nick Jonas, as he is her loudest cheerleader. Recently, she opened up about her relationships before Nick and how those made her think of herself as a ‘doormat’.

In the latest episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Priyanka was asked if she had any patterns while choosing her romantic partner. The actor called herself a ‘monogamist’ and said, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself any time at all between relationships until my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on set. I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.”

However, Priyanka decided to give herself some time after her last relationship before she married Nick Jonas. She wanted to reflect on why she was repeating the same mistakes in her relationships. The biggest mistake she thinks she was making was considering herself a ‘caretaker’ and putting her man’s needs and his job before her.

“The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I needed to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job, my work, my meeting or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power away in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself. I literally would become like a doormat.”