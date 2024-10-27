Reese Witherspoon loves that her partner Oliver Haarmann isn’t into Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann seem to be cementing their relationship further as they appear to be going strong. A source shared that ‘The Morning Show’ star, 48, is ‘having fun’ with the businessman, who is a minority co-owner of the NHL’s ‘New York Islanders’ and founding partner of ‘Searchlight Capital’, reported ‘People’ magazine.

The source told ‘People’, “Reese is doing great and enjoys dating. She’s having fun with Oliver. She often flies between Nashville and N.Y.C. to see him. He’s spending time with her kids too.”

According to the source, Haarmann has been spending time with Witherspoon’s sons Deacon Phillippe, 21 and Tennessee James Toth, 12, whom she shares with exes Ryan Phillippe, 50 and Jim Toth, 54. As per ‘People’, the insider noted that they weren’t ‘sure if he’s met’ her daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, ‘yet’.

“Reese loves that he’s a businessman and not into Hollywood,” the source added. In September, multiple sources confirmed that the pair had started dating after they were spotted in New York City together on September 4 for at least the second time within a month.

Witherspoon and Haarmann were also photographed in the ‘Big Apple’ dining at L'Artusi in the West Village neighbourhood on July 30. A day before, they arrived via helicopter into the city together. A source said at the time that the pair were ‘friends’, while another insider said the ‘Legally Blonde’ star was ‘taking things slow when it comes to dating’.

“She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her sons,” said the insider. “These are her biggest priorities.”