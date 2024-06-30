Ready to step in DC universe if it made sense: Chris Pratt

Los Angeles: Days after he visited his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director and new ‘DCU’ co-head James Gunn on the set of the upcoming movie ‘Superman’, Chris Pratt said that he would love to be part of the franchise, but there were a few conditions.

The Hollywood actor, who portrayed the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy under DCU’s rival ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU), said that the opportunity should fit into his schedule and make sense.

Asked whether he would like to join the ‘DC’ franchise, now headed by Gunn and Peter Safran, Pratt told ‘TMZ’, “Yes, of course.”

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord and hopefully, there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it and to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it,” he added.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old visited the sets of Gunn’s directorial ‘Superman’ and the filmmaker shared their picture on social media, captioning it, “Always nice to have friends visiting the set.” In the interview, Pratt further said that ‘there’s always a chance’ of him making the franchise leap.

Asked which character he would like to play, he said, “I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.”

Starring David Corenswet in the title role, along with Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion, ‘Superman’ is slated to be released in July 2025.