Peter Jackson to receive Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Peter Jackson, known for directing acclaimed projects such as ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies, will be honoured with an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The filmmaker will be awarded for his ‘body of work that blends Hollywood blockbusters and films d’auteur with extraordinary artistic vision and technological audacity’, according to the festival’s official website.

Jackson will be honoured at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which will take place on May 12. The director said it is one of the greatest privileges of his career to be presented with the award.

“To be honoured with an Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes is one of the greatest privileges of my career,” he said.

He added, “Cannes has been a meaningful part of my filmmaking journey. In 1988, I attended the Festival Marketplace with my first movie, ‘Bad Taste’, then in 2001, we screened a preview sequence from ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, both of which were important milestones in my career. This festival has always celebrated bold, visionary cinema and I’m incredibly grateful to the Festival de Cannes for being recognised among the filmmakers and the artists whose work continues to inspire me.”

The festival will start on May 12 and conclude on May 23.