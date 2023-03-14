PeeCee addresses SRK’s comment on never doing a Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved to the West almost eight years ago. With her work, she managed to make her presence felt. Her breakout role was as the lead in the American TV series ‘Quantico’. She then made her big screen debut opposite Dwayne Johnson in ‘Baywatch’ in 2017 and moved on to play several significant roles. Now, she is looking forward to the release of the Russo Brothers’ much-awaited series, ‘Citadel’. Recently, she spoke about moving to the West and also addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he would never do a Hollywood film.

During the ‘Citadel’ promotion, the interviewer quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he doesn’t think about starring in a Hollywood film. The SXSW interviewer told PeeCee, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Why should I go there (Hollywood)? I am comfortable here’.” On this, she responded, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions; I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

Priyanka added that her ego is not bigger than her job: “I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take for granted what I have been given.”

The actor feels that she had managed to build a legacy for herself with her hard work. She also believes that she has not wasted her time on anything else and has ‘botched the bullets and just focused on my job’.

‘Citadel’ will start streaming on ‘Prime Video’ on April 28. The series also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy. Priyanka essays the role of a spy, Nadia Sinh, in the series.