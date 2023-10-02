Oprah Winfrey admits to being mistreated due to her weight

TV personality Oprah Winfrey recently opened up about her weight loss journey while recalling an unpleasant experience when she was at a higher weight.

While hosting an ‘Oprah Daily’ panel on the obesity and weight crisis, she said that it happened when she was shopping.

“It is that thing where people are like, ‘Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there is nothing in here for you’,” Oprah said of her past shopping experiences to the panel attendees.

She added, “There is a condescension. There is stigma.”

Oprah also revealed that she dieted a lot because her ‘body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight,’ reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

“You all know I have been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years,” the media mogul shared.

Oprah added that she was ‘shamed in the tabloids every week for about 25 years’ for ‘not having the willpower’.