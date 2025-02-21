Nicole Kidman discusses working with 19 female filmmakers since 2017

Oscar-winning star Nicole Kidman has worked with female filmmakers on at least 19 occasions since 2017, surpassing her goal to work with a woman director every 18 months since the #MeToo movement.

Talking to Time that first-time female directors are saddled with the undue pressure to ‘be perfect’ in their debut outings, Kidman shared, “It can be changed, but it can only be changed by actually being in the films of women,” reported ‘deadline.com’.

Last year, the actress recalled making the 2017 decision, saying: “It was at a press conference in Cannes where I said, ‘From now on every 18 months, I will work with a female director’. And then I went, ‘18? That’s too long’, in my head. So, the declaration was 18 months, but I knew in my head it would be every six months to a year.”

“Realising it’s just you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and do it. And that requires not being precious and just going, ‘OK, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go’ and being consistent and determined to do it. Then, the other side of making the statement is to make it publicly, hold yourself accountable and get it done,” she added.

Kidman most recently worked with writer-director Halina Reijn on last year’s erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’, following roles in Vicky Jensen and Jorge Blanco’s ‘Spellbound’ (2024) and Karyn Kusama’s ‘Destroyer’ (2018), as well as Mimi Cave’s upcoming thriller ‘Holland’, premiering next month at SXSW.