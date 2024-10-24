My dream is to be part of quality, thought-provoking films: Vasu Bose

Young actor Vasu Bose had his first taste of acting during his junior school days in New Delhi, but it was at Kirori Mal College that his passion truly blossomed. By his third year, Vasu knew acting was his true calling. Presently in Los Angeles, where he is completing a project, Vasu graduated from ‘Stella Adler Studio of Acting’, after completing the three-year professional conservatory programme. As he explores opportunities on foreign shores, he is auditioning for projects back home in the Bollywood and Malayalam film industry. In fact, the Malayalam industry gave him his debut show, ‘Eyes’ on OTT. Up next, he will be seen in a Bollywood biggie directed by Priyadarshan.

“My dreams are big and I am confident I will achieve them,” he said, with determination in his voice. Eager for strong scripts, Vasu has his sights set on working in South Indian cinema, Bollywood and Hollywood.

The young, passionate actor speaks to ‘Millennium Post’ on college days, movies and more:

When did you first realise acting was your calling?

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moment when my passion for acting began, but I can confidently say that I was never a shy child. I was fortunate to have a wonderful group of friends from a young age. This, coupled with my move from Trivandrum, a modest town at the time, to the bustling metropolises of Mumbai and Delhi, pushed me out of my comfort zone and forced me to be more social. The idea of stepping outside my comfort zone was instilled in me by my dear uncle Sassy, an incredible painter, sculptor and photographer to whom I owe much of my inclination towards the creative arts. These factors culminated in my enjoyment of the stage.

My acting journey began in grade seven with school assemblies, which led to participation in intra and inter-school drama competitions. When I entered Kirori Mal College, I joined the theatre society, ‘The Players’. Admitted through the extracurricular quota, I found myself part of one of the best theatre societies in the country. This experience completely transformed my perspective on politics, society and the art form itself. I fell deeply in love with acting. By my third year, it was clear that I had found my life’s calling. I have never been happier with a decision.

Your debut project ‘Eyes’ is a seven-episode Malayalam thriller on ‘Sony LIV’. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I am extremely grateful that my debut was in the Malayalam film industry. It’s a culture I grew up with and deeply love. Despite leaving at an early stage of my life, Kerala will always feel like home. Therefore, it is a tremendous honour that my first project was in Malayalam. Director Manu Ashokan’s ‘Eyes’ is a Malayalam series that will be dubbed in nine languages. The series is about a software developer and psychiatrist joining forces with the police to track and rehabilitate stalkers. The stories follow four such cases simultaneously. The series asks some pressing questions about the justice system, the concept of morality and the complexity of society. My experience on set was incredible and one of growth. Acting alongside the likes of Nikhila Vimal, Shruti Ramachandran and Kani Kusruthy left an unforgettable mark on me. Their experience and love for the craft really show in their performance.

Looking ahead to the next five years, I envision myself participating in projects that push boundaries and tell stories that matter - narratives that reflect society and resonate with viewers, leaving a meaningful impact. I hope to draw from diverse sources for these projects, as I have acted in Hindi, English and Malayalam, broadening my opportunities. Currently, I shuttle between Los Angeles, Mumbai and Kerala for auditions.

To provide a more tangible vision, in five years, I see myself delivering numerous performances both in film and on stage. While I aspire to achieve some level of fame and recognition within the cinema world - and I say this with humility - I am confident that I will reach these goals. However, my primary objective is different: to attain mastery in my craft and serve as the best possible conduit for the stories being told. My dream, though, is to be part of quality, thought-provoking films, no matter the industry.

Your next film is with the popular director Priyadarshan.

I am beyond grateful and excited. It’s a Bollywood film with some incredible names in the cast. I can’t say too much about the project just yet but what I can say is that it’s going to hit the floor soon and that everything is in place for potentially, a fantastic piece of cinema, which Priyadarshan sir of course, a master at making.

How has been your experience so far in the industry?

My experience in the industry so far has been amazing. My debut project, titled ‘Eyes,’ set to air on ‘Sony LIV’, was my first experience being part of such a big set. You can study acting and the craft as much as you like, but there’s nothing like actually being on set.

I have also had the great privilege of meeting many titans of the industry, both in the Malayalam industry as well as Bollywood and the experience has been great.

Which actor inspires you the most and who are the directors you want to work with?

The list is endless like Shaunak Sen, Sriram Raghavan, Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Mira Nair, Kiran Rao, Payal Kapadia, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, Dev Patel and Bong Joon-Ho. I can go on. As for actors, I draw inspiration from many, but Mohanlal sir is someone who has really left an indelible impression on me since I was a kid.

What kind of content do you want to be a part of?

I keep an open mind because incredible stories come in all shapes and sizes. I do, however, want to participate in films that challenge perspectives and bring important social topics to light. This doesn’t mean I want to simply make hard-hitting indie dramas. There is space for comedy, romance, thrillers and other genres to do the same.