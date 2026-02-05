My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in: Chris Hemsworth

London: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth said his self-worth no longer depends on external things, a fact that he often has to remind himself and thinks his appetite for racing forward has been reigned in.

The actor, who has been in the industry for over 20 years and is known for featuring in films such as ‘Thor’, ‘Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, spoke about the changes he had to go through in his career.

Hemsworth recalled how he would think that nominations or a successful film would make him feel fulfilled, but it has changed and he now finds such thoughts nothing but absurd.

“Absolutely. I used to think maybe if I were nominated for something, I’d feel good about myself. Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time or launched another franchise, then I’d feel fulfilled. It’s absurd. My self-worth doesn’t rest upon all of those exterior things anymore - though I still have to remind myself... My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in,” he told ‘The Guardian’ in an interview.

The actor will next feature in a crime thriller, ‘Crime 101’, alongside Halle Berry.

Directed by Bart Layton, the film is set to be released in theatres on February 13. It revolves around a master jewel thief (Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the Los Angeles Route 101 baffles police.