Moving out of Los Angeles was essential for Amanda Seyfried’s mental health

Amanda Seyfried shared why moving out of Los Angeles was essential for her.

The singer-actress, who is known for her work in ‘Mean Girls’, now lives on a farm in upstate New York with her husband, fellow actor Thomas Sadoski and their two children, Nina and Thomas, reported ‘Female First UK’. She admitted the big move was the ‘best decision’ as it gave her ‘privacy, peace and nature’, and was essential for her mental health.

She told ‘Forbes’, “I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does.”

Among their many animals including chickens, numerous horses, multiple goats and a donkey. Amanda is closest to her beloved 15-year-old Australian Shepherd, Finn, who she credits with keeping her ‘grounded’ in the early days of her career in Hollywood.

She noted, “Having Finn to come home to when I was in my 20s in Hollywood helped keep me grounded. My pets truly keep me balanced.”