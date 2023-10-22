Motherhood has made PeeCee more aware of her own emotions

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently reflected on her role as a mom. The Hollywood actor, 41, opened up about motherhood and how it is a journey filled with varying emotions.

The ‘Citadel’ star detailed how often she finds herself feeling overwhelmed as a mom, reported ‘People’ magazine.

The actor, who shares a 21-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, with her husband Nick Jonas, told ‘People’: “I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make.”

“But you have to check yourself and I check myself with my family. I look at my daughter’s smile and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far’. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary,” she continued.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child together via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Priyanka told ‘People’ that having a little girl of her own never altered her stance on women’s rights.

“I don’t know if having my own daughter specifically has made me want to get behind amplifying women’s voices. That’s something that I am extremely aware of, being a woman who has the privilege of choosing my life and my career. There are so many women around the world that don’t get that opportunity,” she added.

Still, the ‘Baywatch’ star noted that motherhood has made her more aware of her own emotions.

“It’s made me a tad more sensitive and fragile, I think and it makes me nervous a little bit. I didn’t expect that,” she added.