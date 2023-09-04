Miranda Kerr expecting fourth child

Los Angeles: Supermodel Miranda Kerr has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby boy.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4. And it's a boy," Kerr, 40, posted on ‘Snapchat’ over the weekend alongside a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump in a white crop top and blue jeans.

The baby will be her third child with husband, ‘Snap Inc.’ CEO Evan Spiegel. She also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Evan, 33 and Kerr, got married in 2017. They share sons Hart, 5 and Myles, 3.