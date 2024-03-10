Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticism of her accent

Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown, who grew up between England and the US, has been criticised for the way she speaks in the projects she has worked on.

However, the ‘Stranger Things’ star said that she doesn’t do it internally and is trying her best to help those who criticised her.

“I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, so I want to mimic other people!” Brown said in an interview with Max Balegde on ‘TikTok’, reported ‘deadline.com’.

The actor added, “I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancée or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent. I want to replicate it! And now that I’m in England, I want to replicate that accent! I don’t do it intentionally and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best!”

Brown gained the spotlight with the ‘Netflix’ sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ at the age of 12.