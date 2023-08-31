Miley Cyrus recalls her 12-hour work schedule during ‘Hannah Montana’ days

Miley Cyrus recalled her early years and the demanding schedule she had while appearing in the ‘Disney Channel’ comedy ‘Hannah Montana’, ‘Variety’ reported. The singer and actor posted some videos to promote her most recent track, ‘Used to Be Young’, in which she looked back on her adolescence. In one of the ‘TikTok’ videos she posted, Cyrus opened a schedule from when she was about 12 or 13 years old, as per ‘Variety’.

According to her schedule, Cyrus was getting ready for a day of interviews that began at 7:15 am and ended at 6:15 pm. She also had a photo session for ‘Life’ magazine thrown into the mix. Although the schedule Cyrus revealed was for a Friday, her work week didn’t end on that day. She explained that she had work scheduled for the following day, Saturday, from 7 am to 7:30 pm. She’d then fly home and only had Sunday off before returning to ‘Hannah Montana’ filming on Monday.

Cyrus exclaimed, “5:30 am? I’m probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5:30 am - hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 am - we get picked up. 7:15 am - I’m on the news. 7:45 am - I have another live interview. 8:15 am - another interview. 8:45 am - another interview. 9:30 am to 11 am - meeting with editors and back to the hotel.”

She continued, “OK. I have to do an interview, but the reporters are all fifth-grade students. 1 pm to 2:30 pm - me and my dad have a lunch interview. 2:40 pm - we have to go to the ‘Life’ magazine photoshoot. 3 pm to 5 pm - interview and photoshoot for Father’s Day issue. Arrive at 6 pm for kids’ online interview and then at 6:15 pm we have another interview. Then the next day starts at 7 am and ends at 7:30 pm. When I fly home to probably go to ‘Hannah Montana’, that’s on a Saturday and then Monday I’ll be back at work in the morning.”

Cyrus said, reflecting on her tough work schedule at such a young age, “I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them. So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation.”