Miley Cyrus has no desire to sing in front of thousands of fans

BY PTI21 May 2023 4:40 PM GMT
London: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus said that she seemingly has no desire to go on a music tour and sing in front of thousands of fans.

The former ‘Disney’ star, who last went on a world tour almost 10 years ago, said that she isn't sure about putting herself out there for ‘anyone else’s pleasure’.

“After the last headline arena show I did in 2014, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” Cyrus told the British ‘Vogue’ magazine.

She added, “Not only I can't, because ‘can’t’ is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And you know what…”

The 30-year-old singer had earlier said that she loves performing in front of friends but doesn’t feel natural singing in front of a crowd.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people, that's not really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone,” she added.

