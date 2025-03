MeToo movement has changed Hollywood: Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, who has recently returned to acting to shoot ‘Marty Supreme’, a new sports drama movie, believes that the #MeToo movement has helped to change the culture of Hollywood.

Speaking to ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine, she explained: “There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room. That bubble has definitely burst. I’m sure people still abuse power in Hollywood because they do everywhere, but it has definitely changed.”

Paltrow filmed some intimate scenes with actor Timothee Chalamet for their new movie. But the Oscar-winning star opted against having an intimacy coordinator, because she feared that it could stifle her performance, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

The actress said: “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back’. I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but if someone is like, ‘Okay and then he’s going to put his hand here’. I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

The actress earlier shared that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

Paltrow has largely focused her attention on her lifestyle brand in recent years and the actress said that she ‘doesn’t love acting that much’.

The movie star, who is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, told ‘SiriusXM’: “I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old and you’re a metrics-driven person - who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out. I sort of felt like, well, now, who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?”