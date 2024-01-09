Method acting is a luxury that women can’t afford: Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman described method acting as ‘a luxury that women can’t afford’ and said that she never attempted it to fulfill her duties as a wife and mother.

The 42-year-old actor has carved out a successful career in Hollywood since starting in show business as a child and has even won an Academy Award, but she doesn’t feel that as a woman, she can fully immerse herself within character by actually living as them because of the other duties she is expected to fulfill within life as a wife and a mother.

In a recent interview with ‘The WSJ’ Natalie Portman said, “I’ve gotten very into roles, but I think it’s honestly a luxury that women can’t afford.”